Fatal crush at Kabul airport as people try to flee

There were chaotic scenes at the evacuation centre outside Kabul airport on Sunday as footage by British broadcaster Sky News showed soldiers covering bodies of people crushed trying to flee Afghanistan.

British soldiers help people injured at Kabul airport. Source: Video screengrab from Sky News UK.

Crowds swelled around the concrete barriers surrounding the airport as soldiers struggled to maintain calm with thousands arriving at the airport each day to leave the country.

Soldiers helped treat those injured in the crushing panic and covered the bodies of those who had perished under the strain.

To prevent further deaths and injuries, soldiers pulled people from the crowds and used a hose to cool them down.

While evacuations are continuing, some outgoing flights have been far from full because of the airport chaos, Taliban checkpoints and bureaucratic challenges.