TODAY |

'Fast-moving blaze' threatening lives near national park north of Perth

Source:  AAP

An emergency alert has been issued for a bushfire threatening lives near Yanchep National Park, north of Perth.

Yanchep National Park emergency warning Source: EmergencyWA

Residents in surrounding areas are in danger and must leave immediately if the path is clear or prepare to actively defend their homes, authorities say.

The blaze is moving quickly northwest and has burned through 100 hectares in the park, which has been closed.

Fifty firefighters are on scene with aerial crews are assisting.

A watch and act alert was earlier issued for a bushfire in the shire of Beverley in Western Australia's Wheatbelt region.

The fast-moving blaze is headed towards the town of Dale.

World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Foster's appointment as All Blacks coach 'bittersweet' for Crusaders, who will retain Scott Robertson
2
Over 1 million square centimetres of skin coming to NZ for White Island burn victims
3
Steven Adams jubilant after drawing his first-ever charge in the NBA - 'Screenshot it. Send it to me'
4
Australian Government sends defence force plane to transport victims of White Island eruption home for specialist care
5
Striking bus drivers get into street 'scuffle' with replacement driver on their route
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Support for families of those injured or killed in volcano tragedy rolling in through GoFundMe pages

00:28

Hope 'snuffed out' for Queensland mum, daughter on White Island - 'our worst fears confirmed'

Flight training suspended for Saudi students in US in wake of deadly shooting spree

Young Australian man feared dead in White Island tragedy found alive in hospital - reports