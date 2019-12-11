'Fast-moving blaze' threatening lives near national park north of Perth

An emergency alert has been issued for a bushfire threatening lives near Yanchep National Park, north of Perth.

Yanchep National Park emergency warning Source: EmergencyWA

Residents in surrounding areas are in danger and must leave immediately if the path is clear or prepare to actively defend their homes, authorities say.

The blaze is moving quickly northwest and has burned through 100 hectares in the park, which has been closed.

Fifty firefighters are on scene with aerial crews are assisting.

A watch and act alert was earlier issued for a bushfire in the shire of Beverley in Western Australia's Wheatbelt region.