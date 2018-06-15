 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Fast lane to the future: Entrepreneur Elon Musk announces plans for futuristic Chicago transit system

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Entrepreneur Elon Musk has announced the launch of a futuristic new transit system between Chicago and O'Hare International Airport.

The cars will run between Chicago and the city’s O’Hare International Airport in around three years.
Source: The Boring Company

The underground electric vehicles, which will travel at speeds of up to 150km an hour, are expected to run in around three years' time, Nine News reports.

The transport time will take 12 minutes, compared to 40 minutes by train and around 80 minutes by car.

Mr Musk joined Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to formally announce Mr Musk's insfrastructure and tunnel construction company, The Boring Company, will fully fund and build the project.

Mr Emanuel called the new transit system "the fast lane to Chicago's future".

"Chicago is always looking at what's possible and then making it achievable. There are doubters along the way all the time who sit on the sideline and then when the thing gets built and opportunities come and the job growth happens, you can't find them."

Mr Musk said the company will begin digging the dual tunnels for the project after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals, which is expected to take several months.

"I'd hope that you'd cheer us on, because if we succeed it's going to be a great thing for the city, and if we fail, well I guess me and others will lose a bunch of money," Mr Musk said.


Related

North America

Travel

Technology

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

00:24
2
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at today’s daily press briefing that enforcing the law is "very biblical."

Watch: 'Don't you have any empathy?' Reporter in astonishing outburst at White House press secretary over kids being taken from parents at border


01:25
3
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Most watched video: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


01:21
4
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

Most read story: 'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion


5
An Emirates plane.

Emirates launches daily flight from Auckland to Bali, then on to Dubai

03:22
Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu debuted for the Auckland Storm in the Farah Palmer Cup last year as a year 12.

'Representing my country, my family, this is the reason why I play rugby' - Auckland teen rugby star on striving for success in the new professional era

Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu will represent her country at age-grade international sevens later this year.


'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

Renata Apatu was the co-owner of 28,000-hectare Ngamatea Station in Hawke's Bay.

Three people convicted over $54 million Auckland and Hamilton home loan fraud

The Serious Fraud Office said the scheme took "a high level of calculation and collaboration".

03:01
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening day of action at this year's World Cup.

World Cup Chat: Robbie Williams steals the show as FIFA tournament kicks off in Russia

Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening day of action at this year's World Cup.

01:04
Kelvin Davis says it’s not fair New Zealand rate payers continue to shoulder the infrastructure burden.

Tourist tax: Who will and who won't have to pay the levy of up to $35 to visit New Zealand?

Today Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis acknowledged the tourism industry "had concerns" over the new cost for visitors.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 