Fashion designer Marc Jacobs shares facelift photo

Marc Jacobs has revealed that he shared an Instagram shot of his facelift last month as he didn't want the "shame" of hiding the procedure.

Marc Jacobs shares the result of his facelift. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 58-year-old fashion designer posted an Instagram snap following the procedure last month, with his entire head wrapped in gauze and drainage bags with fluid and blood on each side of his ears.

Jacobs explained that he never thought twice about sharing the image as he has always been transparent about his cosmetic procedures, recalling how he told people about his hair transplant after wearing a baseball cap to the Met Gala after-party in 2010.

He told Vogue magazine: "People were amused and amazed that I answered. But, honestly, what's the difference? I don't even see it as an effort to be transparent.

"I'm doing what I normally do, which is living my life and sharing it with anybody who is interested."

Marc Jacobs attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Source: Getty

"I don't want to live my life with shame, you know? I find that way I do that is by being open, transparent, and honest about things. Yes, I'm vain. I find there's no shame in being vain."

The designer revealed that he had decided to get a facelift after deciding Botox and fillers were no longer effective and he is baffled by the sense of shame associated with the procedure.

"You know, we all have filters on our phones. We all retouch and filter our pictures. That's the world we live in," Jacobs said.

"It's like this thing we do because the audience wants it, but the audience wants it because we do it. So it's this funny little circle."

He remarked that he finds it "crazy" when other stars try and claim that they have not undergone a cosmetic procedure.