Fascination over 14m whale carcass found on Egyptian coast

WARNING: This story contains content some readers may find disturbing.

The carcass of a whale weighing several tonnes has been found on a beach in Alexandria, on Egypt's Mediterranean coast.

It's not unheard of for whales and other marine creatures to wash up on the shores of the north coast, though not often is it a baleen whale of this size.

The body measures nearly 14 metres long.

Whale tail

Ahmed Hegazy, Undersecretary to the country's Minister of Tourism for Beaches, said at the site today that the whale's carcass had appeared late Sunday on a beach in front of a hotel, after large storm waves brought it to shore.

He said he had been informed by scientists that it's likely the whale died at sea, after mistakenly entering the Mediterranean, which does not have enough plankton to sustain whales of this kind.

He also said that the scientists plan to preserve the skeleton for study.