Farewell held for 15-year-old who died a hero in Florida school massacre

Friends and family of Peter Wang, a 15-year-old victim from last week's Florida school massacre, gathered at Kraeer Funeral Home in Coral Springs to farewell their family hero.

He died wearing his gray ROTC shirt, and was last seen holding a door open for other students, his cousins Lin Chen and Aaron Chen told local news outlets.

Peter was one of three freshmen members of the Junior ROTC program at the school who were killed.

"He doesn't care about popularity. He always liked to cheer people up. He is like the big brother everyone wished they had," said Lin Chen.

She told the Sun-Sentinel that Peter had two brothers, ages 11 and five, and his parents, too upset to talk, own a restaurant in West Palm Beach. They had planned to celebrate Chinese New Year's eve Thursday.

"I feel the family can never be the same," she said.

Lin Chen wasn't surprised to hear that her cousin was seen helping others flee.