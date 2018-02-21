 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Farewell held for 15-year-old who died a hero in Florida school massacre

share

Source:

Associated Press

Friends and family of Peter Wang, a 15-year-old victim from last week's Florida school massacre, gathered at Kraeer Funeral Home in Coral Springs to farewell their family hero. 

Peter Wang was last seen holding a door open for other students, local news outlets were told.
Source: Associated Press

He died wearing his gray ROTC shirt, and was last seen holding a door open for other students, his cousins Lin Chen and Aaron Chen told local news outlets.

Peter was one of three freshmen members of the Junior ROTC program at the school who were killed.

"He doesn't care about popularity. He always liked to cheer people up. He is like the big brother everyone wished they had," said Lin Chen.

She told the Sun-Sentinel that Peter had two brothers, ages 11 and five, and his parents, too upset to talk, own a restaurant in West Palm Beach. They had planned to celebrate Chinese New Year's eve Thursday.

"I feel the family can never be the same," she said.

Lin Chen wasn't surprised to hear that her cousin was seen helping others flee.

"He is so brave. He is the person who is genuinely kind to everyone," she said.

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:10
1
Question time became heated in Parliament this afternoon.

Paula Bennett in feisty exchange with PM over Kelvin Davis’ charter schools ‘conflict of interest’, before Winston leaps to her defence

00:51
2
Cyclone Gita has left a huge trail of destruction on Takaka Hill after slamming into the South Island yesterday.

Watch: Confronting new helicopter footage shows mammoth task ahead to clear Takaka Hill slips

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:15
4
The Kiwi snowboarder qualified top with a whopping score of 97.50.

Watch: Carlos Garcia Knight smashes snowboard big air qualification to seal finals spot

00:57
5
This footage, shot by James Thomas, shows the scale of the devastation.

Watch: Drone footage shows numerous slips on Takaka Hill as Gita slams upper Sth Island

00:51
Cyclone Gita has left a huge trail of destruction on Takaka Hill after slamming into the South Island yesterday.

Watch: Confronting new helicopter footage shows mammoth task ahead to clear Takaka Hill slips

Cyclone Gita has left a huge trail of destruction on Takaka Hill after slamming into the South Island yesterday.

00:36
Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on his farm in Bainham.

Raw: Watch as raging torrents of water rush over sodden Golden Bay paddocks during Cyclone Gita

Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on a farm in Bainham.

01:31
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Weather easing as ex-Tropical Cyclone Gita moves away from country, some rain for east of South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

02:15
The ex-tropical Cyclone moved across the country last night leaving a mess and many people without sleep.

'Logs crashing against the rocks' - Titahi Bay resident describes tremendous noise caused by Cyclone Gita during the night

Mauricio Torrealba told 1NEWS about his "scary" experience.

00:57
This footage, shot by James Thomas, shows the scale of the devastation.

Takaka Hill has 'significant damage' after drone footage reveals destruction left by Cyclone Gita

Two sections of the road in Tasman District have been washed away and the road is expected to be closed for days.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 