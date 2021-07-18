Far-right UK commentator's Aussie visa under review after flouting quarantine rules

Hundreds of fines have been issued and NSW Police have charged more than 20 people for breaking Covid-19 orders while a reality television contestant's visa is under review after she boasted about flouting hotel quarantine rules.

Katie Hopkins in Sydney quarantine. Source: Instagram

The visa status of far-right British commentator and reality television contestant Katie Hopkins is being reviewed after she posted a video, since deleted from Instagram, in which she boasted about scaring hotel workers while not wearing a mask.

Hopkins, who was permanently banned from Twitter last year for breaching the "hateful conduct" policy, is in hotel quarantine in Sydney ahead of the Seven Network's reality television show Big Brother.



But Guardian Australia reported this afternoon that Seven had terminated Ms Hopkins' contract.



Police Deputy Commissioner Malcolm Lanyon said more than half (860) of the 1325 Covid-related jobs police attended in the previous day were sparked by community members who called Crime Stoppers.



"This highlights that police are responding to the widespread concerns being raised by the community about breaches of the health orders," Lanyon said.



Police Minister David Elliott said he was disgusted by the "selfish behaviour of a small minority" who flouted public health orders.



"I know these restrictions are tough and certainly unprecedented in Australia, but we need to remember that this is a global pandemic," he said.

