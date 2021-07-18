TODAY |

Far-right UK commentator Katie Hopkins to be deported from Australia

Source:  AAP

Far-right commentator Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia after her visa was cancelled.

Katie Hopkins in Sydney quarantine. Source: Instagram

Hopkins was brought to Australia by Network Seven to join its reality television programme Big Brother.

But she was dropped from the programme after deliberately disobeying safety protocols in hotel quarantine.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews has since cancelled her visa.

"We will be getting her out of the country as soon as we can arrange that," Ms Andrews said today.

"I am hoping that will happen imminently."

