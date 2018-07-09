 

Far right Canadian commentator reportedly denied visa to Australian

Canadian political commentator Lauren Southern has reportedly been denied a visa by the Australian High Commission before her Australian tour.

Mr Bridges said while he does "disagree strongly" with the views of Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux, "freedom of speech matters".

The far right activist had been banned from speaking at Auckland Council venues, alongside Stefan Molyneux, who is an author and YouTuber who talks about multiculturalism, anti-feminism and anarcho-capitalism. 

Ross Cameron, who is a former Australian politician and presenter of Sky News' show 'Outsiders', tweeted a screenshot of Ms Southern's denied entry. 

"I write with regards to your recent application for the Australian ETA. The Australian High Commission have advised that you are not eligible for this service."

It then advises Ms Southern to apply for a Visitors Visa. 

Ms Southern retweeted Mr Cameron's tweet.

It comes after Canadian activists Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux were not allowed to use a Auckland Council venue.
Australia's Home Affairs website states the Australian ETA is "not a work visa". 

Axiomatic Media, who are hosting Ms Southern's event in Australia, said Ms Southern applied for a Temporary Activity Visas that would permit her to work, reported 9NEWS. 

They cancelled their trip to New Zealand after Auckland's mayor said they wouldn't be welcome to speak in a council-owned venue. 

