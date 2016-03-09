 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Far more US teens identify as transgender than previously thought, study finds

share

Source:

Associated Press

Far more US teens than previously thought are transgender or identify themselves using other nontraditional gender terms, with many rejecting the idea that girl and boy are the only options, new research suggests.

Schools are being told to budget for the growing needs of transgender students.

Source: 1 NEWS

The study looked at students in ninth and 11th grade and estimated that nearly three percent are transgender or gender nonconforming, meaning they don't always self-identify as the sex they were assigned at birth.

That includes kids who refer to themselves using neutral pronouns like "them" instead of "he" or "she."

"Diverse gender identities are more prevalent than people would expect," said lead author Nic Rider, a University of Minnesota postdoctoral fellow who studies transgender health.

The study is an analysis of a 2016 statewide survey of almost 81,000 Minnesota teens.

Nearly 2,200 identified as transgender or gender nonconforming.

The study found that these kids reported worse mental and physical health than other kids, echoing results seen in previous research.

Bullying and discrimination are among possible reasons for the differences, Rider said, although the survey didn't ask.

Rider said it's a study based on a statewide population of teens in ninth and 11th grades and that the results can be used to estimate numbers of trans and gender nonconforming teens in those grades across the United States.

The study was published Monday in Pediatrics .

Although the study only included teens in two grades, the rates are higher than a UCLA study released last year estimating that 0.7 percent of teens aged 13 to 17 are transgender, or about 150,000 kids.

That study used government data on adults to estimate numbers for children.

It said 0.6 percent of US adults identify as transgender, or about 1.4 million.

Some experts believe rising awareness of transgender issues has led increasing numbers of transgender teens to come out, or to experiment with gender identification.

"With growing trans visibility in the United States, some youth might find it safer to come out and talk about gender exploration," Rider said.

But differences in estimates may also reflect differences in how gender identity questions are phrased, Rider said.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not asked about transgender status on its youth surveys, noting that it is difficult to find the right question to yield a credible answer.

Related

North America

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:36
1
The accused was granted name suppression, having been charged with the murder of Amber Rose, found dead on Saturday.

Doctor appears in Dunedin court charged with murder of 16-year-old girl

04:22
2
Organisers this year stripped the official welcome away from the lower marae where it was dogged by controversy.

1 NEWS' Corin Dann dissects Jacinda Ardern's historic protest-free speech at Waitangi

02:07
3
The two new Seven Sharp hosts have taken to the TVNZ kitchen to see who bakes the better cake.

Hilary and Jeremy kick off Seven Sharp's new season with their own cake challenge

00:41
4
The Treaty Grounds are set to open after the service for market stalls and entertainment.

Jacinda Ardern attends Waitangi Day Dawn Service as celebrations kick-off

00:54
5
'Why do we have this hang-up about cannabis?' GP says NZ drug law 'ancient' and urgent changes needed

'Why do we have this hang-up?' Doctor asks why cannabis still cannot be prescribed

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:57
Ardern is the first female Prime Minister to talk from the porch of Te Whare Runanga.

Watch: 'We must change' – Jacinda Ardern says the country must confront its issues in historic Waitangi address

Ms Ardern is the first female PM to talk from the porch of Te Whare Runanga.

Brady's No.12 Patriots jersey disappeared moments after he guided his team to a historic comeback win over the Falcons last month.

Watch live as Patriots look to etch names in history books against Eagles at Super Bowl 52

Watch the match live and for free on TVNZ's Duke.

00:35
The Prime Minister says any protests at Waitangi won't be a setback in the relationship between the Crown and iwi.

'Protest won't bother me' – Jacinda Ardern upbeat ahead of historic Waitangi address

The PM says any protests at Waitangi won't be a setback in the relationship between the Crown and iwi.

00:36
Mike Daisley says people should be very cautious, as rivers in New Zealand can rise and flow very quickly.

'Wait it out' - caution urged after tragic drowning of teens in swollen West Auckland river

New Zealand rivers can rise fast, the Mountain Safety Council says, and even knee-deep water can prove deadly.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 