 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'It was fantastic' - Prince Harry gushing over fiancée’s first royal Christmas

share

Source:

Associated Press

Britain's Prince Harry said on Wednesday (local time) he did not know if former US President Barack Obama would be on the guest list for his wedding in May to US actress Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry said his fiancée enjoyed her first Christmas with the royal family in Sandringham.
Source: Associated Press

"I don't know about that, we haven't even put the invite or the guest list together, who knows if he's going to be invited or not," Harry said. "I wouldn't want to ruin that surprise."

The Sun newspaper, a popular tabloid, has suggested that the British government is concerned that Harry and Markle may invite the Obamas but not Trump, possibly straining ties between the two governments.

Harry said his fiancée enjoyed her first Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham.

Prince Harry said she's done "an absolutely amazing job, she's getting in there and it's the family that I suppose she's never had".

Harry spoke after the interview that he conducted with President Obama in the prince's capacity as guest editor of the BBC Radio 4 news program, was broadcast on Wednesday (local time).

The interview was recorded in Canada in September, and was Mr Obama's first since leaving the presidency in January.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Festival-goers heading to Rhythm and Vines should brace for heavy rain

2

Woman seriously injured after falling from moving campervan on Waikato Expressway

01:57
3
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

Contenders for 2018 New Zealander of the Year released


03:37
4
As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master’s degree he finally feels settled into life as a Kiwi.

A refugee family's life in New Zealand: The end of 2017 signals the start of a new chapter

01:47
5
It was a key policy of the Maori Party, who no longer hold a place in parliament.

Whanau Ora about to be re-booted under new government

02:04
The danger posed by a huge fault line that runs through NZ is being discussed at a summit.

1 NEWS' top five stories of 2017 that made you think

Schoolyard bullying, megathrust earthquakes and the child sex trade were put under the microscope.


00:14
The cemetery is located on West Coast Rd, Glen Eden.

Large scrub fire breaks out at cemetery in Auckland

Footage of the fire appears to show it located in a group of trees at Waikumete Cemetery

Traffic warnings as Kiwis take to the roads during holiday season

Heavy traffic heading both north and south out of Auckland is expected today.

Fireworks (file picture).

Police predict New Year's Eve partying will go too far

Canterbury say: "There'll be drink driving, family harm and people celebrating just that bit too much".

02:12

Bail given to man who was allegedly more than two times over legal alcohol limit during fatal Auckland crash

Abdul Raheem Fayad Syed - a taxi driver - died when his vehicle was struck by a car.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 