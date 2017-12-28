'It was fantastic' - Prince Harry gushing over fiancée’s first royal Christmas

Britain's Prince Harry said on Wednesday (local time) he did not know if former US President Barack Obama would be on the guest list for his wedding in May to US actress Meghan Markle.

"I don't know about that, we haven't even put the invite or the guest list together, who knows if he's going to be invited or not," Harry said. "I wouldn't want to ruin that surprise."

The Sun newspaper, a popular tabloid, has suggested that the British government is concerned that Harry and Markle may invite the Obamas but not Trump, possibly straining ties between the two governments.

Harry said his fiancée enjoyed her first Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham.

Prince Harry said she's done "an absolutely amazing job, she's getting in there and it's the family that I suppose she's never had".

Harry spoke after the interview that he conducted with President Obama in the prince's capacity as guest editor of the BBC Radio 4 news program, was broadcast on Wednesday (local time).