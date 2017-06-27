Fans queue up as Harry Potter series turns 20

Harry Potter fans queued to have their picture taken at London King's Cross station's "platform 9 3/4" today, as they marked the 20th anniversary of the release of the first book about the boy wizard - Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

Harry famously travelled to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry by train, leaving from the secret platform behind a wall between platforms 9 and 10.

The popular "platform 9 3/4" display at the real-life King's Cross features an owl cage and a luggage trolley embedded in the wall.

Author J.K. Rowling's first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, was published in Britain on June 26, 1997.

Since then, it has sold more than 450 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 79 languages.