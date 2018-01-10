Fans flock to London radio station to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Source:Associated Press
Hundreds of people lined the streets of Brixton in south London today as Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle paid a visit to youth radio station Reprezent FM.
Harry and Meghan stood outside Pop Brixton, a collection of shipping containers housing local businesses, start-ups and the radio station before waving to the crowds shouting "we love you Meghan" and going inside.
A message posted on the Kensington Palace twitter feed on Tuesday read "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will this afternoon visit @ReprezentRadio in POP Brixton, to see their work supporting young people through creative training in radio and broadcasting."
