Fans flock to London radio station to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Associated Press

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Brixton in south London today as Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle paid a visit to youth radio station Reprezent FM.

Hundreds turned out to see the pair as they visited a Brixton youth radio station.
Source: Associated Press

Harry and Meghan stood outside Pop Brixton, a collection of shipping containers housing local businesses, start-ups and the radio station before waving to the crowds shouting "we love you Meghan" and going inside.

A message posted on the Kensington Palace twitter feed on Tuesday read "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will this afternoon visit @ReprezentRadio in POP Brixton, to see their work supporting young people through creative training in radio and broadcasting."

The images were taken by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski.
Source: 1 NEWS
It was a wide-ranging and often revealing discussion.
Source: Seven Sharp

