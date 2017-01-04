Fangs for the lift: Aussie driver surprised by hitch hiking snake

An Australian motorist got an unexpected passenger while driving between Adelaide and a remote South Australia station - a red bellied snake.

Posting on the Mundoo Island Station Facebook page, the man said he was driving at 100km/h when the snake popped up from under the bonnet, right in front of the windscreen on Tuesday.

"He stayed with us all the way and could not be coaxed out of the engine," he said.

"Petrified would sum up my nervous state for the hour I had to drive."

The driver reached their destination safely and left the car in the middle of a paddock in the hope the snake would find its way out overnight.