TODAY |

Famous photographer chooses down under for virtual 'naked pandemic project'

Source:  1 NEWS

An American photographer who specialises in taking pictures of large groups of naked people is working on a new Australian-based pandemic photo project.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Spencer Tunick is well-known for organising large-scale nude shoots. Source: Nine

Spencer Tunick is asking for volunteers based in Australia to strip off and join in from home as complications due to Covid-19 have hampered his journey down under to complete the project.

His landscapes featuring multitudes of nude humans across urban environs have received world attention over decades.

But coronavirus has meant Mr Tunick has been stuck in his New York attic.

“My sister and a family member who lives three blocks away from me is recovering now from Covid-19 and I have my dark room in their basement,” he says.

It comes as his planned trip to Australia this month to stage another mass nuding on Brisbane’s new runway has been delayed.

But the photographer is now planning to feature Australians in his latest work, using video conferencing.

“There’s an element of sort of a mosaic, like this colourful, almost like it’s stained glass,” Mr Tunick explains.

He says he’s picked Australia first for his new project, called Stay Apart Together, because “Australians appreciate the naked body and art”.

“They know the difference between art and pornography,” he says.

World
Australia
Arts and Culture
North America
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'She waits like everyone else' - Jacinda Ardern turned away by Wellington cafe due to Covid-19 restrictions
2
White Island survivor shares emotional reunion with dog after six months in hospital
3
Auckland water restrictions: What you can and can't do while they're in place
4
Chiefs rookie forced to grow up quickly with newborn twins during lockdown
5
Farmer's young son shows devastation of Hawke’s Bay drought through photos - 'The struggle is real'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:49

Ex-All Black Colin Slade recounts hasty escape from France as Covid-19 lockdown began
00:39

Australians also venture out as restrictions ease this weekend, but 'let's not party', experts urge
01:41

'Totally false' 5G conspiracy theories blamed for series of 'infuriating' cell tower arsons across NZ
00:28

Major US department store chain J.C. Penney plunged into bankruptcy due to Covid-19 pandemic