Famous Nazi submarine found in the Atlantic Ocean

German researchers say they have found a Nazi-era submarine that sunk in the Atlantic Ocean during World War II.

The same type of submarine was portrayed in Steven Spielberg’s classic film Raiders of the lost Ark.

The Rebikoff-Niggeler Foundation says the wreck of U-581 was found last September at a depth of about 900 metres near the Azores island of Pico.

The foundation chose to announce the finding exactly 75 years after the submarine was scuttled by its commander following a clash with the British destroyer HMS Westcott.

All but four of its 46 crew survived.

German researchers Kirsten and Joachim Jakobsen found U-581 using a custom-made submersible designed for exploring and filming underwater life.

Footage captured by the researchers shows the wreck covered in cold water corals.

