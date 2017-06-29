 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Family of young football fan Bradley Lowery reveal his health is 'deteriorating fast'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The mother of Bradley Lowery has written in a Facebook post that her son's health is "deteriorating rapidly." 

Bradley Lowery

Bradley Lowery

Source: 1 NEWS

The six-year-old has been suffering with neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer.

His mum Gemma has written "his temperature is going very high his breathing very fast...we knew this was coming but we are heartbroken beyond words."

Bradley became a mascot for Sunderland football club, his favourite team, a few years ago. 

Just last month striker Jermaine Defoe, who Bradley calls his best friend, attended his birthday party with Sunderland goalie Vito Mannone.

His brave battle with cancer has captured hearts around the world. 

Related

UK and Europe

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:56
1
The Team NZ helmsman has raced in many different shaped and sized boats.

'He was told not to be too impetuous' - Team NZ reveal hidden secret about Peter Burling's poor starts at America's Cup

01:00
2
The former PM and UN development head dodged questions on what she thought the outcome this September would be.

Watch: 'Anything can happen in politics' - Helen Clark tight-lipped on NZ election but wary of global uncertainty


00:56
3
Southern Steel captain Wendy Frew has a winner's medal to go with her wonderful children.

Netball star's kids steal the show at ANZ Premiership final with adorable centre court appearance

02:35
4
The Breakfast presenter has made sure three Lions fans had an extra memorable trip to New Zealand

Watch: 'Thank you for being so hospitable' - Kind-hearted Hilary Barry comes to aid of freezing Lions fans

00:30
5
The teenager is held on the grass by the neck after allegedly walking over the officer's lawn.

Watch: 'I could kill you'- off duty US cop violently pins black teenager to ground for 'trespassing'


00:56
The Team NZ helmsman has raced in many different shaped and sized boats.

'He was told not to be too impetuous' - Team NZ reveal hidden secret about Peter Burling's poor starts at America's Cup

Team NZ's principal Matteo de Nora has revealed that the victorious Kiwi syndicate purposely hid their abilities in the starting box.

00:23
Trump pointed to RTE's Washington correspondent and called her over to his desk.

Video: 'She has a nice smile on her face' - Donald Trump interrupts phone call with Irish PM to awkwardly comment on reporter's appearance

She described the encounter as "bizarre."

02:35
The Breakfast presenter has made sure three Lions fans had an extra memorable trip to New Zealand

Watch: 'Thank you for being so hospitable' - Kind-hearted Hilary Barry comes to aid of freezing Lions fans

The Breakfast presenter has made sure three Lions fans had an extra memorable trip to New Zealand

03:01
Rugby fans are paying four times more than usual, and must stay three nights.

'Here's the real story' - Wellington council hits back after being accused of expensive Lions campervan parking

The council disputes claims it is ripping off Lions fans.


04:19
Ross Bell says a new approach to drugs in New Zealand is desperately needed.

'Let's be prepared to drag our old drug laws into the 21st century' - NZ Drug Foundation urging Parliament to update laws

The current laws haven't changed in 40 years.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ