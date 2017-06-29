Family of young football fan Bradley Lowery reveal his health is 'deteriorating fast'

The mother of Bradley Lowery has written in a Facebook post that her son's health is "deteriorating rapidly."

Bradley Lowery Source: 1 NEWS

The six-year-old has been suffering with neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer.

His mum Gemma has written "his temperature is going very high his breathing very fast...we knew this was coming but we are heartbroken beyond words."

Bradley became a mascot for Sunderland football club, his favourite team, a few years ago.

Just last month striker Jermaine Defoe, who Bradley calls his best friend, attended his birthday party with Sunderland goalie Vito Mannone.