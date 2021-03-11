Family of woman who disappeared while walking home in London describe her as 'kind and strong'

The family of Sarah Everard have described her as a "shining example" who was "kind and strong" as they appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The 33-year-old marketing executive’s disappearance while walking home in London has sparked an outpouring from women sharing stories of abuse and harassment on UK streets.

In a statement released through Scotland Yard, Everard’s family said, "Sarah was bright and beautiful – a wonderful daughter and sister.



"She was kind and thoughtful, caring and dependable. She always put others first and had the most amazing sense of humour.

"She was strong and principled and a shining example to us all."

Police said formal identification is ongoing after the discovery of human remains near Ashford, in Kent, last night.