 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Family of US woman accuses paramedics of racially profiling her while she was dying

1 NEWS
Topics
World
North America
Health

Four American paramedics have faced widespread criticism, and now their jobs are on the line, after the family of a mum-of-three said she was racially profiled while dying – with the emergency responders accused of focusing on her income rather than her treatment.

The Florida woman was eventually driven to the hospital by her mother because paramedics assumed she wouldn’t be able to afford the ambulance, the BBC reports. She died five days later.

The medics remain on paid leave. At a pre-disciplinary hearing earlier today, officials said they needed more time to investigate the incident, local news station WFLA-TV reported.

Crystle Galloway, 30, had given birth by caesarean section to her third child one week before the emergency call last month.

"I found her in the bathroom drooling from the mouth, lip getting bigger, so I thought at first she hit her head on the toilet," Galloway’s mother told dispatchers, according to a recording of the call.

But when the paramedics arrived, they didn’t check the patient’s vital signs, her blood pressure or to see if her pupils were dilated, her mother told WFLA-TV. Instead, she said, they focused on how much a trip to the hospital via ambulance would cost.

"They never checked nothing," Nicole Black said. "They kept asking her over and over, 'Do you want to go to the hospital?' She kept begging and telling them yes."

Ambulance rides in the US can cost patients hundreds or thousands of dollars, depending on insurance coverage.

In a press conference this week, Hillsborough County Administrator Mike Merrill didn’t mince words: "My guys did a lot of things wrong here and we take responsibility. If it’s a culture of racism, that’s something that needs to be fixed."

Merrill also said the medics had falsely claimed in a report that they hadn’t been able to locate the woman after the emergency call.

In separate written statements, each of the four paramedics described the call out as brief and cordial, according to the Tampa Bay Times. They said the family refused their service, speeding off before they could complete the job.

Florida mum-of-three Crystle Galloway poses with her newborn son days before her death.
Florida mum-of-three Crystle Galloway poses with her newborn son days before her death.
Topics
World
North America
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:20
Mr Bridges said the seriousness of the New Zealand economy deserved better than jokes form the Acting Prime Minister.

Most read: Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a 'joke' in testy Parliamentary exchange
2

Aussie golfer Jarrod Lyle stops treatment in ongoing battle with cancer - 'His body cannot take anymore'
3

Watch: Winston Peters suggests the 'only job at risk' in NZ is Simon Bridges' during employment debate
4

Watch: Dramatic moment Texas parking garage collapses, sending cars and concrete tumbling

5

Could metal legends Metallica be coming to play in New Zealand?

MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:28
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson says the ruling is a "complete and total victory".

Seattle judge halts release of 3D gun blueprints

'Shortland Street is known for tackling a range of challenging issues' - TVNZ responds to criticism of Down syndrome storyline

'The most seriously injured is the pilot' - Mexican airliner, with 101 aboard, crashed after taking off in storm, 37 hurt
00:15
Around 100 people were on board the Aeromexico airliner when it went down near Durango today.

Watch: Smoke rises from field after Mexican plane crashes after take-off

Watch: Dramatic moment Texas parking garage collapses, sending cars and concrete tumbling

Associated Press
Topics
World
Accidents
North America

Two sections of a suburban Dallas parking garage have collapsed five hours apart, sending vehicles and rubble onto other vehicles below.

Assistant Fire Chief Jack Taylor says there appeared to be no injuries in the initial collapse that happened at 11:30am today in Irving, northwest of Dallas (local time), or in the later collapse of an adjoining section.

Images of the first collapse appear to show that a large square section of the top deck of the two-story garage fell to the ground below.

Video of the second showed concrete crumbling beneath the cars upon it.

The Irving Fire Department said on Twitter that 21 vehicles were damaged in the initial collapse.

No details on the second collapse were immediately available.

Two sections of the Dallas garage collapsed five hours apart. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Accidents
North America
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:20
Speaker Trevor Mallard was asking Gerry Brownlee to apologise for interjecting when the comment was made.

Watch: Winston Peters heard saying 'yeah, throw fatty out' during heated debate in Parliament

'Exhausted' Tauranga homeowners taking council to court for 'fair' compo on failed Bella Vista development

Watch: Winston Peters suggests the 'only job at risk' in NZ is Simon Bridges' during employment debate

Dr Pauline Kingi stands down from inquiry into appointment of deputy police commissioner Wally Haumaha

'The most seriously injured is the pilot' - Mexican airliner, with 101 aboard, crashed after taking off in storm, 37 hurt

Heinz before Aussie court over claims snack range marketed for toddlers was beneficial for young children

AAP
Topics
World
Food and Drink
Health
Australia

The consumer watchdog has called for food giant Heinz to be hit with a $A10 million fine after misleading consumers by claiming one of its snacks, marketed for toddlers, was beneficial for young children.

In a hearing in the Federal Court in Adelaide today, counsel for the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Tom Duggan, said the penalty imposed on Heinz had to be sufficient to act as a deterrent against similar conduct by the company and others operating in the food industry.

"If it's not big enough in the end it simply doesn't represent a sufficient deterrent," Mr Duggan told the court.

Heinz is opposed to the $A10 million penalty but has not suggested an alternative figure, the court heard.

Mr Duggan argued that the company's conduct involved both "wilful blindness" and "recklessness"and said it was very serious because of the potential implications for the diet and oral health of young children.

In his judgment in March, Justice Richard White ruled that the prominent statements on the packaging, that the Little Kids Shredz snacks comprised 99 per cent fruit and vegetables together with the pictures of the fruit and vegetables, conjured up impressions of nutritiousness and health.

"I am satisfied that each of the Heinz nutritionists ought to have known that a representation that a product containing approximately two-thirds sugar was beneficial to the health of children aged one to three years was misleading," he said.

The Shredz products were a dehydrated snack made from 99 per cent fruit, vegetable and chia seed ingredients and did not contain any preservatives, artificial colours or flavours.

They have not been sold in Australia since May 2016.

At the time Heinz said it was disappointed with the ruling but respected the court's decision.

"Heinz is committed to providing high quality food products and to communicating clearly and transparently with consumers on its packaging," it said in a statement.

The ACCC case centred on claims that Heinz made representations on its packaging that suggested the snack had the same nutritional value as fresh fruit, it was a nutritious food for young children and it would encourage healthy eating habits.

Expert witness for the ACCC, nutritionist Rosemary Stanton, told the court in July last year that such depictions were misleading as the product "is not good for toddlers".

Bowl and spoon (file picture).
Bowl and spoon (file picture). Source: istock.com

Heinz had argued none of those alleged representations had been made and, even if they were, they were not misleading.

Topics
World
Food and Drink
Health
Australia