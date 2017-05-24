 

Family of teenage Manchester victim says British Government must 'open its eyes' to terrorism

Manchester bombing victim Georgina Callander's family says the British Government must "open its eyes" or more parents will lose children to terrorism.

Georgina Callander, 18, had met the star in 2015, when she posted a photo on Instagram of meeting her.
The 18-year-old was killed in the blast shortly after her favourite artist Ariana Grande left the stage at the Manchester Arena earlier this week.

In a statement her family said the teenager's life had been cut short by "evil, evil men prepared to ruin lives and destroy families".

"I wish I could say that Georgina is one of the last to die in this way but unless our government opens its eyes we know we are only another in a long line of parents on a list that continues to grow."

The teenager was in her second year of studying health and social care and had recently passed her driving test, was "doing great" in her exams and had been accepted into university.

Lesley Callander found her daughter on a stretcher as paramedics fought to save her life.

She described her desperate efforts to bring comfort to the teenager's final moments to ITV news on Saturday.

"I was just screaming and shouting at her. I was rubbing her hands, I was rubbing her tummy, I was rubbing her face," she said.

The night's event was supposed to have been a memorable one for the young music fan.

She had previously met Grande and posted a picture of the pair together on social media.

As the date of the concert came closer, excitement reached fever pitch, her mother said.

"She kept texting me telling me her tummy was turning over.

"She was so, so excited."

Callander was among 22 people, seven of them children, killed by Salman Abedi when he detonated a home-made bomb packed with shrapnel as crowds poured out of the Manchester Arena.

