'The family is suitably distressed' - woman in court over tragic death of boy left on kindy bus

A childcare worker charged with the manslaughter of a three-year-old boy on a kindy bus has been banned from contacting the victim's family, her co-workers and the co-accused.



Your playlist will load after this ad

Dionne Batrice Grills, 34, appeared in Cairns Magistrates Court earlier today, where she was granted bail with non-contact provisions.



Her case is set to return to court on March 18.



A 45-year-old male, who was driving the minibus in which the child died after being left alone for more than six hours, will face court later today.



The little boy was collected from a Mount Sheridan property about 9am last Tuesday and should have been taken to the Goodstart Early Learning centre at Edmonton.



Police allege the boy was left on the bus when it was parked for the day outside Hambledon State School, about 1.7km from the childcare centre.



His body was found in the vehicle at 3.15pm that day.



In a press conference today, Acting Detective Inspector Jason Smith was asked if the female employee was involved in helping the child get on and off the bus.



He responded, "Her position as an employee of Goodstart Early Learning would have the responsibility upon her."



He said police had been told the boy's cause of death and suggested it was likely to come out at the court hearing.



"The manslaughter charge refers to an act or a mission which is negligent and has brought about the death of another person," he said.



The investigation has involved specialist officers from Brisbane and Townsville.



"Police have liaised with the family and the broader family in Townsville," Det Insp Smith said.



"The family is suitably distressed and very upset about this. And hopefully, now that the matter is before the court, they'll get the answers that they need."



He said the bus came to be outside the school as part of the vehicle's planned route for the day and at this stage, no other workers were being investigated over the boy's death.



The accused pair had sought legal advice "but they haven't been obstructive", the detective said.



Goodstart said the charges prompted it to formally stand aside "two educators" from its Edmonton centre.



"We can confirm that we have a senior manager from Goodstart in Cairns who is working closely with the Queensland Police family liaison officer to ensure we do all that we can to support the family of the little boy during this tragic time," the company said in a statement.



Goodstart, which owns the minibus, has suspended its pick-up and drop-off services, and its Edmonton centre remains closed, with children offered places at other locations.

