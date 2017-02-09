Family rescued from truck teetering over edge of a cliff

These people are not shooting a thriller movie with wire-harnesses. They are preparing to rescue a family of four from the cabin of a heavy-duty truck hanging on a cliff in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Firefighters improvised with a crane arm to wire up one of them for the rescue challenge, while the truck was barely balancing itself on the edge of a 40-metre high cliff yesterday.

One by one, the firefighters pulled to safety the two daughters, the wife and the husband who was driving the truck.

None of the rescued got injured in the process.

Once on firm grounds, the driver recalled how his machine broke through the highway guard rail and perched on the cliff edge.