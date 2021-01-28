TODAY |

Family pays tribute to four-year-old boy killed in Tasmania garbage truck crash

Source:  AAP

Relatives of a four-year-old boy who died after being struck by a garbage truck in northern Tasmania say he was the greatest gift of all.

The family of Bronson Williams have paid tribute to the four-year-old's "bubbly" personality. Source: Facebook

Bronson Williams was riding his bike on the street outside his home when he collided with the vehicle yesterday around midday.

"We had just taken him to school to get his new clothes he had tried them on just 30 minutes before the horrible accident took place," a relative posted on Facebook.

"He was so excited to start big school with his brother and sister. Bronson was very smart and had a bubbly personality and was loved very much by his siblings."

Police investigations into the circumstances around the crash are ongoing.

His family has launched an appeal to help pay for the costs of Bronson's funeral.

"Of all the special gifts of life, however great or small, to have you as our son, was the greatest gift of all," his mother wrote on Facebook.

"A special time, a special face, a Special Son, we can't replace."

Tasmanian Education Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the state government would help provide counselling to people affected.

"I could not think of a greater tragedy. Our heart goes out to his loved ones," he told reporters.

Tasmania Police Inspector Ruth Orr, who attended the scene, said it was one of the most distressing she had encountered in 25 years on the job.

There were several witnesses to the crash, police say.

World
Australia
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Full list: Baby names rejected by NZ officials in 2020
2
New locations of interest added to list of places visited by Auckland Covid-19 community cases
3
Boy's shark encounter at popular Auckland beach 'like staring into the eyes of Jaws'
4
Government fails to deliver key election promise on time despite being one of PM’s top priorities
5
Family pays tribute to four-year-old boy killed in Tasmania garbage truck crash
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Ardern still 'holds ambition' for trans-Tasman travel bubble in coming months

China turns to anal swabs to test for Covid-19 ahead of Chinese New Year

Man killed in forestry workplace accident near Masterton
00:16

Startling vision shows air conditioning unit falling on head of New York firefighter