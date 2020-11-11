Family may be source of Victoria hotel outbreak as two new cases emerge

More Victorians have been forced into isolation and another review of the state's hotel quarantine system is underway after two new cases of Covid-19 were linked to a Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport.

A food and beverage worker and a returned traveller tested positive yesterday after an authorised officer working at the same hotel tested positive on Sunday.

The returned traveller had tested negative several times during her stay, which ended on Sunday. She got tested again on Monday after learning of the outbreak.

The woman did not leave home other than to get tested and only one primary close contact has been identified so far.

The food and beverage worker worked on the same floor as the returned traveller and was identified as a close contact of the positive authorised officer.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the three Holiday Inn cases were likely linked to a floor with known Covid-positive guests.

That includes a family of three, one of whom has been transferred to intensive care.

Professor Sutton indicated the infected workers and former guest appeared to have picked up the virus from the family, despite having no close contact.

"Cases can happen anywhere, at any time, and they can happen without a breach of protocol or any particular errors being made," he said yesterday.

"We are talking about an incredibly infectious virus. We have known that airborne transmission is possible."

Health officials are investigating ways to better protect hotel quarantine workers and guests.

"All I can say is bring on the vaccine," Prof Sutton said.

Victoria has no choice but to "make the best of what we have" in the face of mounting criticism.

Family may be Victoria hotel outbreak source of its hotel quarantine programme, Premier Daniel Andrews said.

"There's no federal facilities that are going to pop up anytime soon," he said yesterday.

Prof Sutton said authorities could close the Holiday Inn to returned travellers.

Returned travellers from the same floor as the woman who left quarantine on Sunday must now go into isolation for another 14 days. Staff who worked there will follow suit.

Authorities have updated a list of possible exposure sites in Sunbury, in Melbourne's northwest.

Anyone who visited these venues at the specified times must get tested and isolate for 14 days.