'The family loved having her' – Prince Harry on Meghan Markle’s first royal Christmas

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Schoolyard bullying, megathrust earthquakes and the child sex trade were put under the microscope.
Footage of the fire appears to show it located in a group of trees at Waikumete Cemetery
Heavy traffic heading both north and south out of Auckland is expected today.
Canterbury say: "There'll be drink driving, family harm and people celebrating just that bit too much".
Abdul Raheem Fayad Syed - a taxi driver - died when his vehicle was struck by a car.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ