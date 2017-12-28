 

'The family loved having her' – Prince Harry on Meghan Markle’s first royal Christmas

Associated Press

Prince Harry said his fiancée enjoyed her first Christmas with the royal family in Sandringham.
Source: Associated Press

1

Festival-goers heading to Rhythm and Vines should brace for heavy rain

2

Woman seriously injured after falling from moving campervan on Waikato Expressway

01:57
3
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

Contenders for 2018 New Zealander of the Year released


03:37
4
As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master’s degree he finally feels settled into life as a Kiwi.

A refugee family's life in New Zealand: The end of 2017 signals the start of a new chapter

01:47
5
It was a key policy of the Maori Party, who no longer hold a place in parliament.

Whanau Ora about to be re-booted under new government

02:04
The danger posed by a huge fault line that runs through NZ is being discussed at a summit.

1 NEWS' top five stories of 2017 that made you think

Schoolyard bullying, megathrust earthquakes and the child sex trade were put under the microscope.


00:14
The cemetery is located on West Coast Rd, Glen Eden.

Large scrub fire breaks out at cemetery in Auckland

Footage of the fire appears to show it located in a group of trees at Waikumete Cemetery

Traffic warnings as Kiwis take to the roads during holiday season

Heavy traffic heading both north and south out of Auckland is expected today.

Fireworks (file picture).

Police predict New Year's Eve partying will go too far

Canterbury say: "There'll be drink driving, family harm and people celebrating just that bit too much".

02:12

Bail given to man who was allegedly more than two times over legal alcohol limit during fatal Auckland crash

Abdul Raheem Fayad Syed - a taxi driver - died when his vehicle was struck by a car.


 
