Family of Guatemalan immigrant fatally shot by US Border Patrol demands justice

The family of a Guatemalan immigrant fatally shot by a US Border Patrol agent in Texas this week is demanding justice for the 19-year-old woman.

Dominga Vicente shows a photo of her niece, 20 year-old Claudia Patricia Gomez Gonzalez, who was allegedly killed by an agent of the U.S. Border Patrol in Nuevo Laredo, Texas, on Wednesday, during a press conference at the National Migrants Commission headquarters in Guatemala City, Friday, May 25, 2018.

Dominga Vicente shows a photo of her niece, Claudia Patricia Gomez Gonzalez.

Source: Associated Press

Dominga Vicente, an aunt of Claudia Patricia Gomez Gonzalez, says her niece migrated to escape poverty.

She said yesterday that after graduating as a forensic accountant, Gomez was unable to attend college or find a job so she left Guatemala.

Guatemala's foreign ministry condemned the shooting and confirmed her identity.

The Border Patrol said Thursday that an agent was trying to detain people he suspected of entering the country illegally in Rio Bravo, south of Laredo.

The agency says the agent was attacked by some in the group "using blunt objects" and fired at least once.

The FBI and Texas Rangers were investigating the shooting.

