Family give son oxygen in back of vehicle as Covid-19 continues to devastate India

With life-saving oxygen in short supply, families are being left on their own to ferry people sick with Covid-19 from hospital to hospital in search of treatment as India is engulfed in a devastating surge of infections.

Cars carrying sick people and their desperate relatives lined up for oxygen canisters being provided by a Sikh temple in east Delhi, a Sky News report showed.

Too often, their efforts end in mourning.

One man was seen driving away with a dead relative in the back seat.

Meanwhile the family of Abu Sadat, a very sick young man, wept in the street as they gave him oxygen in the back of a car and watched as he weakened. His brother gave him chest compressions.

They have been trying to get him into a hospital for eight days.

Asked about Sadat's condition and the need to get him into a hospital, his brother simply replied "no more beds in hospital," as he turned to tend to the man.

For the fourth straight day, India yesterday set a global daily record of new coronavirus infections, spurred by an insidious new variant that emerged here. The surge has undermined the government’s premature claims of victory over the pandemic.

The 349,691 new infections brought India’s total to more than 16.9 million, behind only the United States.

The Health Ministry reported another 2,767 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing India’s fatalities to 192,311.

Health officials are scrambling to expand critical care units and stock up on dwindling supplies of oxygen.

Hospitals and patients alike are struggling to procure scarce medical equipment that's being sold on the black market at an exponential markup.

The drama is in direct contrast with government claims that “nobody in the country was left without oxygen,” in a statement made Saturday by India’s Solicitor General Tushar Mehta before Delhi High Court.

The breakdown is a stark failure for a country whose prime minister only in January had declared victory over Covid-19, and which boasted of being the “world’s pharmacy,” a global producer of vaccines and a model for other developing nations.

Caught off-guard by the latest deadly spike, the federal government has asked industrialists to increase the production of oxygen and other life-saving drugs in short supply. But health experts say India had an entire year to prepare for the inevitable - and it didn’t.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing mounting criticism for allowing Hindu festivals and attending mammoth election rallies that experts suspect accelerated the spread of infections.

Offers to help have come in from the United Kingdom, the European Union and the United States.