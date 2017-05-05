Family of boy killed on Kansas waterslide to receive $29 million payout

The family of a 10-year-old boy who died on a giant waterslide at a Kansas water park will receive nearly $NZ29 million in settlement payments, according to court documents.

"Verruckt" waterslide at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City. (File photo). Source: Associated Press

The largest payment to Caleb Schwab's family, $20 million, will come from SVV 1 and KC Water Park, two companies associated with the Texas-based water park operator Schlitterbahn, The Kansas City Star reports.

The rest of the money will come from the general contractor, the raft manufacturer and a company that consulted on the 17-story 'Verruckt' waterslide that was dubbed the tallest in the world.

The waterslide at the park in Kansas City has been closed since Caleb's death on August 7, 2016.

The settlements had already been announced, but the amount wasn't disclosed.

Schlitterbahn spokeswoman Winter Prosapio in an email to The Star that Caleb's family and the others affected will "forever be in our thoughts and prayers."

The company previously announced it would tear down Verruckt once a court allows it, although it remains unclear when that will happen.

Verruckt — German for 'insane' — featured multi-person rafts that made a 17-story drop at speeds of more than 100km/h followed by a surge up a hump and a 50-foot descent to a finishing pool.

During the ride, Caleb was decapitated, a person familiar with the investigation previously told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because that person was not authorised to speak publicly about the boy's death.

The two women who took the ride with Caleb suffered serious facial injuries. They have settled their claims against the companies involved in the making of Verruckt.

At the time of Caleb's death, Kansas was known for its light regulation of amusement park rides.

But last month, Republican Gov. Sam Brownback signed off on legislation that beefs up the state's requirements.