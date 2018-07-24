 

Family of Australian woman fatally shot by US police officer sues

Associated Press
The family of an Australian-American woman who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer last year after she called 911 to report a possible assault filed a lawsuit today alleging the officer was inexperienced and unfit for duty.

The lawsuit, filed in a US district court, alleges Justine Ruszczyk Damond's civil rights were violated when she was shot on July 15, 2017, by Mohamed Noor.

The lawsuit also claims Mr Noor and his partner at the time, Officer Matthew Harrity, conspired to cover up the facts surrounding the shooting and made a conscious decision not to activate their body cameras.

The shooting, which drew international attention, cost the police chief her job and forced major revisions to the department's policy on body cameras.

The lawsuit, filed by Ms Damond's father, John Ruszczyk, seeks monetary damages.

It names both officers, the city, and the current and former police chief as defendants.

Justine Damond's legal name is Justine Ruszczyk, but she had been using the last name of her fiance, Don Damond, professionally.

Prosecutors have charged Mr Noor with murder and manslaughter, alleging he acted recklessly with disregard for human life.

They say there was no evidence Noor encountered a threat that justified the use of deadly force.

His criminal case is pending and he was fired from the city's police department.

Prosecutors say the 40-year-old life coach had called 911 on July 15, 2017, to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.

Mr Noor responded with Mr Harrity, who was driving.

Prosecutors say Mr Harrity told investigators he heard a voice and a thump on the back of the squad car, and glimpsed a person's head and shoulders outside his window.

Mr Harrity told investigators that both officers got "spooked" before Mr Noor fired.

The officers did not turn on their body cameras until after the shooting.

There was no squad camera video.

Mr Noor's attorney had said previously that Mr Noor acted as he had been trained and was consistent with department policy.

Messages left today with the city, the Police Department, and Mr Noor's attorney were not immediately returned.

Justine Damond was fatally shot after calling police to report a possible assault in Minneapolis. Source: Associated Press
