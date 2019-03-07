TODAY |

Family of 23-year-old woman allege R Kelly holding her captive against her will

Associated Press
Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage, who live just south of Atlanta, have long said their daughter, 23-year-old Joycelyn Savage, is being held against her will by Kelly.

Their lawyer, Gerald Griggs, said at a news conference today that the Savages haven't spoken directly to their daughter for two years.

The R and B star was unable to contain his emotions when he appeared on CBS. Source: US ABC

Griggs demanded that Kelly make Joycelyn Savage available to her parents in person in a "neutral city" or in Atlanta, "so we can have a direct conversation with her about this alleged consensual relationship."

Griggs took issue with Kelly's claims that the Savages offered up their daughter to him and accused Kelly of defaming his clients and threatened legal action.

Griggs also said Kelly's allegations that the Savages came forward after the money stopped flowing are untrue.

"At no point have the Savages requested any money from Mr. Robert Sylvester Kelly," Griggs said.

"They have never received any money from Robert Sylvester Kelly. They don't want any money from Robert Sylvester Kelly."

The singer angrily denies the sexual abuse allegations he is facing. Source: Breakfast

Timothy Savage said his priority as a parent is to make sure his daughter is "healthy, safe and sound."

"We are a solid family. We care about our daughter," he said. "From Day 1, the only thing we wanted to do was actually see our daughter, hear from our daughter and make sure she's fine.

If she wanted to carry on a relationship with Mr. Kelly, that would be her prerogative."

Jonjelyn Savage made a direct appeal to her daughter.

"Joycelyn, if you're seeing this message, please know that I love you. I'm your mother, I love you dearly," she said.

"Nothing that we've done was to defame you or to embarrass you. It's because we care about your well-being."

Their lawyer said at a news conference today that the Savages haven't spoken to Joycelyn for two years. Source: Associated Press
