Families of US men killed fighting bushfires to visit water tanker wreckage in NSW

The grieving families of three American men killed when their plane crashed during a bushfire mission in southern NSW are expected to visit the scene of the accident.

Three Americans lost their lives when the air tanker, which was battling fires in NSW, crashed in the Snowy Mountains. Source: Associated Press

Captain Ian McBeth, first officer Paul Clyde Hudson and flight engineer Rick DeMorgan Jr were killed when their water-bombing tanker crashed and exploded 50km northeast of Cooma while fighting bushfires last week.

Wayne Coulson from Coulson Aviation - the company that employed the men - saw the crash site on Sunday and said there were plans for the families to make their own visit.

That visit was being arranged with the help of the NSW Rural Fire Service and could be as early as today, Mr Coulson said.

First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson, Captain Ian H. McBeth and Flight Engineer Rick A. DeMorgan Jr, who died when their fire fighting plane crashed in Australia. Source: Coulson Aviation

Mr Coulson said his own feelings of grief as he toured the site were "indescribable".

"To see our aircraft on the ground, knowing we have had such loss of life, was devastating," he told reporters at the NSW Rural Fire Service headquarters on Monday.

A fundraising page to support the families of the three men has so far raised more than NZD$23,800.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau today began downloading data from the plane's cockpit voice recorder, although this is yet to provide any insights on the cause of the crash.

Investigators have been interviewing witnesses in Cooma and using a drone to produce a three-dimensional map of the wreckage.

