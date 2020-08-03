Families in Italy fight to recover remains of loved ones buried in mass graves at height of Covid-19 pandemic

Families in Italy are fighting to recover the remains of loved ones who died at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and were buried in mass graves.

Hundreds of people who died of coronavirus were buried in the graves without their relatives knowing, due to hospitals being overrun and the death toll mounting, ABC Australia reports.

When Vando Fossati’s brother Giovanni died of the virus, deaths from Covid-19 were topping 900 per day in Italy.

Amid that chaos, it took nearly two weeks for his brother's death to be confirmed and for his family to find out where his body would be taken.

Buried in a mass grave plot named Campo 97, alongside 128 others, Giovanni’s body can’t be re-buried for another two years due to the risk of infection.

“Dirt, rocks, it’s a shame there is no dignity here,” Mr Fossati told ABC.

“It’s not about my brother, my brother is dead - he doesn’t see it, doesn't feel it. His wife sees it, I see it.

“This is not Milan. It should be raised. This is another place, another city, another country. This is not Italy.”

Giovanni’s Fossati's wife, Magda, was also left in the dark about her husband as she lay in hospital recovering from Covid-19 herself.

“I didn’t know anything. Nobody told me anything about my husband’s death. They can’t say the family didn’t care about him.”