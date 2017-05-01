 

Famed Swiss climber killed near Mount Everest in Nepal

Associated Press

A Swiss climber acclaimed for his rapid ascents, including scaling dozens of peaks in the Alps in a little more than two months, was killed overnight in a mountaineering accident near Mount Everest in Nepal, expedition organisers said.

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2015 file photo Swiss climber Ueli Steck poses for a photo at the foot of a climbing wall in Wilderswil, Canton of Berne, Switzerland. Expedition organizers say famed Swiss climber Ueli Steck was killed in a mountaineering accident near Mount Everest in Nepal. (Christian Beutler/Keystone via AP)

Swiss climber Ueli Steck.

Source: Associated Press

Ueli Steck was killed at Camp 1 of Mount Nuptse, Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks said.

Mr Steck's body has been recovered from the site and been taken to Lukla, where the only airport in the Mount Everest area is located.

Mr Steck's family said the exact circumstances of his death were still unclear.

"The family is infinitely sad and asks that the media refrain from speculating about his death out of respect and consideration for Ueli," it said in a statement on Mr Steck's website.

"As soon as reliable information about Ueli Steck's death becomes available, the media will be informed."

Mr Steck was planning to climb 8,850-metre Mount Everest and nearby Mount Lhotse next month.

He was the first casualty in the spring mountaineering season in Nepal that began in March and will end in May.

Hundreds of foreign climbers are on the mountains to attempt scale Himalayan peaks in May when there are a few windows of favourable weather.

The 40-year-old Steck was one of the most-renowned mountaineers of his generation.

He was best known for his speed-climbing, including setting several records for ascending the north face of the Eiger, a classic mountaineering peak in the Bernese Alps that he climbed in two hours and 47 minutes without using a rope.

