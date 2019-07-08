Falling tree kills back seat passenger in New South Wales

A falling tree has killed a man travelling in the back seat of a car, but spared other passengers, in a freak accident on NSW's mid-north coast.



A Subaru station wagon was travelling into a rest area on the Pacific Highway at Kundabung, south of Kempsey, about 4.40pm on Tuesday when a large tree fell onto the moving vehicle.



The man seated in the rear of the car - who is yet to be formally identified - died at the scene.



A man and woman seated in the front of the car were injured and taken to Port Macquarie Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

