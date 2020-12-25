TODAY |

'Falling iguanas are possible' - Reptile warning as Florida braces for unusually cold Christmas

Source:  Associated Press

With unexpectedly cold weather in the forecast and pandemic-related curfews in some places, Florida is about to have a Christmas unlike any other in recent memory and it may involve falling iguanas.

Common green iguana living in Florida. Source: istock.com

The National Weather Service earlier this week warned that South Florida could experience the coldest Christmas Day in 21 years.

“Brrr! Much colder temps expected for Christmas," the National Weather Service in Miami tweeted earlier this week. “Falling iguanas are possible."

Because they are cold-blooded reptiles, iguanas living in South Florida trees often become immobile in chilly weather, causing them to drop to the ground when the thermometer plummets, though they are still alive.

In Jacksonville, the temperature was expected to drop 10C from about 26C on Thursday to around 3C on Friday, putting it on the path to being one of the five coldest Christmas Days on record, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.

