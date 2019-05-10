Fake socialite who swindled $400k from friends jailed for up to 12 years

Penniless con artist, Anna Sorokin, who passed herself off as a wealthy heiress to swindle banks, hotels and close friends of $417,000 was sentenced today to four to 12 years in prison.

She lived out a high-society, Instagram fantasy in New York, with a forged identity – Anna Delvey - and defrauded financial institutions and Manhattan celebrities into believing she had a fortune of $101.8 million overseas that could cover her jet-setting lifestyle, high-end clothing and lavish hotel stays.

She falsely claimed her father was a diplomat or an oil baron and falsified bank records while in fact her father told New York magazine he's a former trucker who runs a heating-and-cooling business.

Her ruse included an application for a $33.4 million loan to fund a private arts club, complete with exhibitions, installations and pop-up shops, prosecutors said.

In all, prosecutors accused her of stealing some $417,000, including a $53,700 bill she failed to pay for a plane she chartered to and from Nebraska.

She went to great lengths to ensure others paid her way, even as she had "not a cent to her name," prosecutor Catherine McCaw said following Sorokin's arrest.

She was convicted last month on multiple counts of larceny and theft and has been in custody since her arrest in October 2017.

Judge Diane Kiesel said Sorokin had been "blinded by the glitter and glamour of New York City" as she turned to fraud to finance a life she could never afford.

"I am stunned by the depth of the defendant's deception," Kiesel said, adding that she hoped to send a message to Sorokin's internet following "that her behavior is unacceptable".

The judge also ordered Sorokin to pay over $300,000 in restitution and a $36,000 fine.

U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement said it will seek to deport Sorokin to Germany following her release from state prison.

Her defence attorney Todd Spodek portrayed her as an ambitious entrepreneur and said she lacked criminal intent.

Moments before she was sentenced, Sorokin briefly addressed the court, saying, "I apologise for the mistakes I made".

The 28-year-old, who had played with her own tabloid image during the trial by wearing stylish dresses to court, looked despondent as the verdict was announced.

She pressed her hand to her face and squeezed her eyes shut, appearing to hold back tears.

The sentencing capped a spectacular case that drew international attention and tabloid headlines.