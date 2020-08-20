Fake flights take-off as a new trend in Japan

A new concept is taking off in Japan, for those travel bugs itching to jet off overseas.
Fake simulation flights are giving travellers an aviation experience without them ever leaving the ground.
Visitors buckle up, travel down the runway and take off in the virtual experience for those who miss flying.
There's the option for airline food and wine while flying to your chosen destination via VR headsets.
In Taiwan, fake flights are taking off too with a real check-in, immigration and a dummy plane to give passengers a few minutes to feel like they're in another country.