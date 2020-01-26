Fake coronavirus alert targets Brisbane suburbs

A fake coronavirus alert is advising people to avoid Brisbane suburbs with a high Chinese population.

Staff move bio-waste containers past the entrance of the Wuhan Medical Treatment Centre. Source: Associated Press

The fake release purports to be a Queensland Department of Health warning against travel to the suburbs of Sunnybank, Sunnybank Hills, Runcorn and Eight Mile Plains.



State MP Duncan Pegg has taken to Twitter to declare the release a fake, and to urge people who want the latest information to go to the department's website.

So far, five people in Australia have tested positive for coronavirus, four in NSW and one in Victoria.