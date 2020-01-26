TODAY |

Fake coronavirus alert targets Brisbane suburbs

Source:  AAP

A fake coronavirus alert is advising people to avoid Brisbane suburbs with a high Chinese population.

Staff move bio-waste containers past the entrance of the Wuhan Medical Treatment Centre. Source: Associated Press

The fake release purports to be a Queensland Department of Health warning against travel to the suburbs of Sunnybank, Sunnybank Hills, Runcorn and Eight Mile Plains.


State MP Duncan Pegg has taken to Twitter to declare the release a fake, and to urge people who want the latest information to go to the department's website.

So far, five people in Australia have tested positive for coronavirus, four in NSW and one in Victoria. 


World
Australia
Health
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Health warning issued after potentially toxic algal blooms found in Canterbury river
2
Five flights to arrive in New Zealand from China amid concerns over coronavirus outbreak
3
Emotional Dwyane Wade leads tributes to Kobe Bryant
4
Members of Chinese tour group visiting NZ taken to hospital after coronavirus scare
5
'Are you stupid?!' – Nick Kyrgios clashes with umpire in Australian Open win
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:35

Australia probes possible evacuation of 100 children from Wuhan over coronavirus

Health warning issued after potentially toxic algal blooms found in Canterbury river

Calls for urgent action on informed consent after Auckland hospital accused of breaching patients' rights
04:19

National criticises Government's 'weak', 'late' response to coronavirus outbreak