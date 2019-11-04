Fake au pair on child stealing charges in Australia

A woman has been charged with stealing two children in Victoria by pretending to be an au pair.



The woman, 31, was arrested with the two girls in Bendigo's Pall Mall on Friday.



She has been named as serial con woman Samantha Azzopardi by various media.



The children, one aged four and the other 10 months, were returned to their parents unharmed.



The woman allegedly forged documents to get a job as an au pair, police said in a statement yesterday.



The woman was charged with two counts of child stealing as well as stating a false name.



The woman was also charged with handling stolen goods after being found in July with a passport and driver's licence, allegedly stolen from a Brighton East woman last year.