TODAY |

Fake au pair on child stealing charges in Australia

AAP
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

A woman has been charged with stealing two children in Victoria by pretending to be an au pair.

The woman, 31, was arrested with the two girls in Bendigo's Pall Mall on Friday.

She has been named as serial con woman Samantha Azzopardi by various media.

The children, one aged four and the other 10 months, were returned to their parents unharmed.

The woman allegedly forged documents to get a job as an au pair, police said in a statement yesterday.

The woman was charged with two counts of child stealing as well as stating a false name.

The woman was also charged with handling stolen goods after being found in July with a passport and driver's licence, allegedly stolen from a Brighton East woman last year.

She will appear in Bendigo Magistrates Court today.

Samantha Azzopardi Source: Nine
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Richie McCaw, Sir Graham Henry inducted to Hall of Fame as TJ Perenara, Ruby Tui win World Rugby Awards
2
One last laugh: Despite Kieran Read's best attempts to stop him, Steve Hansen gets media chortling with final zinger
3
Tonga fans parade through central Auckland, dance on public transport after win over Kangaroos
4
Shane Jones' comments about NZ Indian community 'not the position' of Labour, Jacinda Ardern says
5
England players and fans blasted for post-match actions after losing RWC final
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:39

World media chase stolen Jesus' journey as nuns celebrate statue's return to Auckland monastery
02:34

Grace Millane murder trial set to get underway in Auckland High Court

00:19

Speedway racer unable to compete after theft of $30,000 worth of bikes in Auckland overnight

Photos: Skulls, masks and dancers as Mexico fetes Day of the Dead