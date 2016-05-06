 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

World


Fairfax to cut more than 100 jobs from Australia's biggest newspapers - will it happen here?

share

Source:

NZN

Fairfax Media will cut about 25 per cent of the jobs at its major Australian newspapers as it tries to slash costs by $30 million.

This photo illustration show newspaper front pages of media group Fairfax in Sydney on May 7, 2014. Struggling Australian newspaper group Fairfax revealed on May 7 that another 70 editorial and photo positions are set to be axed, including at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age in Melbourne. AFP PHOTO / Saeed KHAN (Photo credit should read SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Newspaper front pages of media group Fairfax.

Source: Getty

Australia's oldest publisher told staff on Wednesday it is looking to lose 125 staff from the newsrooms of The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and WA Today.

The NZ Herald, Stuff and affiliates were attempting to create a huge NZ media empire.
Source: 1 NEWS

"While we will be looking across all parts of the newsroom, at the end of the redundancy program we expect there will be significantly fewer editorial management, video, presentation and section writer roles," the company said in an internal note.

News revenue and print circulation have long been in decline, but the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance slammed the move, saying it is "appalled" and the decision will weaken Fairfax's business.

"None of the other parts of the Fairfax business are worth anything without the journalism and yet it is the journalism that Fairfax always cuts," MEAA chief executive Paul Murphy said.

"This will only undermine and damage its mastheads further, alienating its audience and leaving the editorial staff remain have to work harder and harder to fill the gaps.

"This is a dumb decision."

Fairfax has set staff a deadline of Tuesday for expressions of interest in voluntary redundancy, with a decision to be made by May 12.

Fairfax chief executive Greg Hywood already warned on Wednesday of cuts in New Zealand after the country's competition watchdog blocked a merger with NZME.

Fairfax is also reducing its casual workforce with the saving of $3 million, reviewing its third-party contracts and auditing all contributors.

Announcing the $30 million target last month, director of Australian metro publishing Chris Janz said Fairfax was committed to print publishing "for many years ... so long as our newspapers have an audience and advertise".
AAP SC/pt

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:44
1
Footage shows quick-working bike thieves in action on a busy Newmarket road.

Watch: Gone in six seconds! Bike thieves at work on popular Auckland city road in daylight - who are they?

2

Robbery at Auckland bank, school in lockdown as police hunt offender


00:14
3
Coles landed heavily on his head after attempting to make a tackle on Aaron Smith in the 38th minute of the match.

Video: All Blacks hooker Dane Coles still suffering concussion headaches, Hurricanes return uncertain - was this how it happened?

00:22
4
Shammi Pal gave birth to her first child in her sixties and now she’s getting attacked for her choice.

Watch: Melbourne mum responds to others calling her 'sick in the head' after giving birth to first child ...at 61

01:41
5
The former Prime Minister opens up on life after parliament and his expectation of an intense, crazy and weird election.

Watch: Behind the scenes video shows relaxed John Key joking about his new Air NZ gig, offers revealing insight into election

00:14
Coles landed heavily on his head after attempting to make a tackle on Aaron Smith in the 38th minute of the match.

Video: All Blacks hooker Dane Coles still suffering concussion headaches, Hurricanes return uncertain - was this how it happened?

1 NEWS can reveal the All Blacks hooker has been suffering from concussion headaches.

01:41
The former Prime Minister opens up on life after parliament and his expectation of an intense, crazy and weird election.

Watch: Behind the scenes video shows relaxed John Key joking about his new Air NZ gig, offers revealing insight into election

Our former PM was happy for us to follow him around as he chatted to anyone who wanted a word, before talking with Hilary Barry on-air.

00:30
Lynn Abraham is on trial, accused of smacking and force-feeding pre-schoolers.

Court told of moment childcare worker allegedly revealed she'd washed child's mouth with soap

Lynn Abraham is accused of assaulting nine pre-schoolers in 11 separate incidents.

Unemployment fell from six to five per cent in three months to December, but many workers are trapped in the wrong jobs.

Construction boom helps unemployment rate fall back under five per cent

However, it isn't all good news as annual wage inflation remained flat.

05:43
Mr Key says he has a “patchwork quilt” of professional opportunities but he’s got a lot to do at home.

Watch: Radiant John Key gushes over life after PM, raves about Air NZ - reveals secret new job discussions and life without security and driver

An energetic John Key tells Hilary Barry life has never been better - or less busy, since stepping down as prime minister.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ