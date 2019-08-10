TODAY |

Fair ground slide installed in nave of Britain's Norwich Cathedral as new method of 'reaching people'

1 NEWS
More From
World
Religion
UK and Europe

A 16 metre fair ground slide, known as a helter skelter, has been put in the nave of England’s Norwich Cathedral to give people a close-up view of the ceiling.

It took four days to build and costs two pounds a ride.

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Reverend Jane Hedges, says the British church is dealing with a great diversity of people.

"If we are going to reach out to lots of different people, we’ve got to use different methods to reach them," she says.

The cathedral says it’s designed to give a close-up view of the stunning medieval ceiling and start conversations about faith.

At almost 17m tall, it’s certainly closer to the heavens and after six flights of stairs, one will be taken to just over three metres from the cathedral ceiling.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Visitors to an English cathedral are experiencing the "joy of the lord' in a very unconventional way with a slide known as a Helter Skelter. Source: BBC
More From
World
Religion
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Scott Barrett is sent off against the Wallabies
Wallabies thrash 14-man All Blacks to put one hand on Bledisloe Cup
2
Barrett became the fourth-ever All Black to be shown a red card in a Test match, sent off in Perth.
Scott Barrett shown red card after headshot on Wallabies' Michael Hooper
3
Winger Vereniki Goneva finished off an outstanding team try as Fiji eked out a 10-3 win.
Brilliant 80m try lights up Flying Fijians' scrappy win over Manu Samoa
4
Samu Kerevi trampled the All Blacks' fullback before putting away Nic White.
Wallabies second-five bumps off Beauden Barrett to set up all-time classic try
5
Warnings lifted for Wellington area after severe thunderstorms forecast
MORE FROM
World
MORE
In this image from video released by Huawei, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, speaks during a news conference in Dongguan, China, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Huawei unveiled a smartphone operating system that it said can replace Google's Android, adding to the Chinese tech giant's efforts to insulate itself against U.S. sanctions. The announcement of HarmonyOS highlights the growing ability of Huawei, the No. 2 global smartphone brand and biggest maker of network gear for phone carriers, to create technology and reduce its reliance on American vendors. (Huawei via AP)

Huawei unveils phone system that could replace Android
04:29
TVNZ reporter Kimberlee Downs was at the protests in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong leader Lam says priority is to stop violence

Bear falls on Northern California patrol car causing it to burst into flames

North Korea fired projectiles twice into sea, South Korea says