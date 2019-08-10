Fair ground slide installed in nave of Britain's Norwich Cathedral as new method of 'reaching people'

A 16 metre fair ground slide, known as a helter skelter, has been put in the nave of England’s Norwich Cathedral to give people a close-up view of the ceiling.

It took four days to build and costs two pounds a ride.

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Reverend Jane Hedges, says the British church is dealing with a great diversity of people.

"If we are going to reach out to lots of different people, we’ve got to use different methods to reach them," she says.

The cathedral says it’s designed to give a close-up view of the stunning medieval ceiling and start conversations about faith.