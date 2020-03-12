'It is a failing, let's admit it' - Coronavirus testing lagging, US health official says

The US lag in coronavirus testing is "a failing," a top federal health official says, and public health experts say they still don't have a good understanding of how widely the new virus has spread.

The effort initially was hobbled by delays in getting testing kits out to public health labs, but the stumbles have continued, leading scientists to conclude that the virus has already spread far wider than government officials are reporting.

US health officials, for example, promised nearly a month ago to tap into a national network of labs that monitor for flu. That system is only just getting started.

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health agreed that the US needs to improve how it's testing.

"The system is not really geared to what we need right now," he said. "That is a failing. It is a failing, let's admit it."

Large-scale testing is a critical part of tracking the spread of infectious diseases and allocating resources for treatment. The lack of comprehensive figures means US health providers could quickly be overwhelmed by undetected cases.

Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was reporting about 1,260 US illnesses — a number that trailed independent researchers, who are adding reports from individual states more quickly.

But some experts believe any number based on test results of individual patients is a dramatic undercount. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles this week estimated that the true count of infections was close to 9,000 — about two weeks ago.

"I expect there are more infected individuals now," said one of the researchers, Dr. Jonathan Braun. "This means that the level of disease in the US is much greater than has been reported by actual testing."

The problem, these experts say: the US simply isn't testing enough people.

There are no official numbers from the federal government on the country's overall testing capacity. One of the only comprehensive estimates comes from Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA commissioner who is now a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank.

His group estimated US labs could process results for more than 20,000 patients per day. The figure is based on a combination of publicly reported information and historical estimates from government, private and academic labs.

It reflects the total number of patient results that could be processed in a day, not the current number being run.

Whatever the actual number, the US effort is trailing other nations.

The testing process in the US requires mixing various chemicals to setup chain reactions that extract genetic information from patients' swabs. Each lab must fine-tune the process on its own equipment, something experts have likened to perfecting a new recipe.

Unlike countries with centralized, government-based health care systems, the US response is fragmented between public labs and private efforts by hospitals, universities and diagnostic companies.