Failed coup sees four shot dead in Ethiopia

Associated Press
Ethiopia's chief of staff and at least three other senior officials have been killed during a coup attempt by an army general in the northern state of Amhara yesterday.

Amhara state president Ambachew Mekonnen and his adviser were shot dead and the state's attorney general was wounded in Amhara's capital of Bahir Dar last night, according to a statement from the office of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

In a separate attack the same night, Ethiopia's army Chief of Staff Seare Mekonnen and another retired general were shot dead in Seare's home in Addis Ababa by his bodyguard. The two attacks were linked, the statement said, without giving details.

Abiy's office named Amhara state security head General Asamnew Tsige as responsible for the foiled coup, without giving details of his whereabouts. Asamnew was released from prison last year, having been given an amnesty for a similar coup attempt, according to media reports.

Abiy took office just over a year ago and embarked on unprecedented reforms in Ethiopia. But the premier's shake-up of the military and intelligence services has earned him powerful enemies.

The shooting in Bahir Dar occurred when the state president - an ally of Abiy - was holding a meeting to decide how to put a stop to the open recruitment of ethnic Amhara militias by Asamnew.

Asamnew had advised the Amhara people to arm themselves in preparation for fighting against other groups, in a video spread on Facebook a week earlier.

Residents of Bahir Dar, about 500 kilometres northwest of Addis, said there was at least four hours of gunfire last night and some roads had been closed off.

"The situation in the Amhara region is currently under full control by the federal government in colloboration with the regional government," Abiy said in the statement today.

The US embassy tweeted it had heard reports of gunfire in Addis Ababa on Saturday night, and some residents said they heard six shots in a suburb near the country's Bole International Airport.

The capital was quieter than usual today, with fewer cars or pedestrians on the streets.

Earlier Brigadier General Tefera Mamo, the head of special forces in Amhara, told state television that "most of the people who attempted the coup have been arrested, although there are a few still at large."

He did not give details about Asamnew.

Ethiopia, a nation of 100 million people, is struggling to contain widespread ethnic violence that has displaced around 2.4 million people, according to the United Nations.

Ethiopia is due to hold a national parliamentary election next year. Several opposition groups have called for the polls to be held on time despite the unrest and displacement.

In this image made from video, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announces a failed coup as he addresses the public on television, Sunday, June 23, 2019. The failed coup in the Amhara region was led by a high-ranking military official and others within the country’s military, the prime minister told the state broadcaster. (ETV via AP)
In this image made from video, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announces a failed coup as he addresses the public on television, Sunday, June 23, 2019. The failed coup in the Amhara region was led by a high-ranking military official and others within the country's military, the prime minister told the state broadcaster. (ETV via AP)
