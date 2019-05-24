TODAY |

Facebook to wait before resolving US government probe into its mishandling of personal information: report

Associated Press
Facebook may have to wait longer before resolving a US government investigation into the company's mishandling of personal information.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that political wrangling is delaying a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission. Facebook could be fined up to $5 billion for various breaches of privacy.

The newspaper says FTC Chairman Joseph Simons has the votes he needs from fellow Republicans but is trying to persuade at least one Democratic commissioner to back the deal as well.

The newspaper says the two Democrats consider the deal too lenient.

The FTC and Facebook declined comment today. The Journal cited unidentified people familiar with the matter.

The FTC opened an investigation after revelations that data mining firm Cambridge Analytica had gathered details on Facebook users without permission.

FILE - This July 16, 2013 file photo shows a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook said in a Thursday, May 23, 2019 report, it removed more than 3 billion fake accounts from the service in the October-March period, although it doesnât say how many it also missed. The report comes as Facebook grapples with challenges ranging from fake news to its role in elections interference, hate speech and incitement to violence in the U.S., Myanmar, India and elsewhere. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California. Source: 1 NEWS
