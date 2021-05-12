TODAY |

Facebook tests new feature checking people actually read articles before sharing

Breanna Barraclough, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

A new feature being trialled on Facebook hopes to encourage people to actually read articles before sharing them.

A mock-up of Facebook's new feature in testing, prompting people to read news articles before sharing them. Source: istock.com

The test, announced yesterday, will see an on-screen message pop up if someone attempts to use the "share" feature on an article before they've clicked the link.

The prompt reads: "You're about to share this article without opening it. Sharing articles without reading them may mean missing key facts."

People then have the option to open the article or share the link regardless.

It's being trialled worldwide but only on Android at this stage, Facebook says, affecting around 6 per cent of its global Android audience.

But what links will be affected? Facebook is being scarce on the details, a spokesperson only telling 1 NEWS it would impact "news links".

They were unable to clarify what will determine if a domain is classified as a "news link", including whether there'll be a division between known media outlets and blog sites.

However, the spokesperson says they hope it'll be a "step forward in our efforts to improve digital literacy".

"Our research and related tests have shown that prompts are an effective way for us to help provide more context and keep people on Facebook better informed," the spokesperson says.

"We would like to prevent the sharing of content without proper context which can lead to the spread of misinformation."

According to the social media giant, it has around 1.8 billion daily active users, which would mean around 110 million people could be part of the trial.

It follows a similar move by fellow social media giant Twitter, which rolled out a feature encouraging people to read articles before retweeting last year — also initially trialled on Android devices.

Twitter said it found people open the article 40 per cent more often after seeing the prompt.

News tip or more information? Email Breanna Barraclough or

World
Technology
Facebook
Breanna Barraclough
Internet
Media
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:10
To flash or not to flash? - Is tipping off oncoming traffic about a speed camera an offence?
2
Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi performs haka in Parliament, ordered to leave
3
Israel Dagg: We've got to get rid of the All Blacks' dual playmaker system for good
4
MSD's payout to help with car repairs trebles to $33.6 million
5
No evidence three older people's deaths linked to Covid-19 vaccine — Bloomfield
MORE FROM
World
MORE

North Island to get five new solar farms worth $300 million

Hackers from Russia alleged to be behind a cyberattack hit on a US fuel pipeline

Toxic firefighting chemicals found in sea lions and seals in Australia

Amazon's NZ team rapidly expanding as staff numbers increase two-fold in a year