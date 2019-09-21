TODAY |

Facebook says it has suspended 'tens of thousands' of apps

Associated Press
More From
World
Technology
Facebook

Facebook said today that it has suspended "tens of thousands" of apps made by about 400 developers as part of an investigation following the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Starting in March 2018, Facebook began looking into the apps that have access to its users' data.

The probe came after revelations that data mining firm Cambridge Analytica used ill-gotten data from millions of Facebook users through an app, then used the data to try to influence US elections.

It led to a massive backlash against Facebook that included CEO Mark Zuckerberg being called to testify before Congress. The company is still trying to repair its reputation.

Facebook said its investigation is ongoing and it has looked at millions of apps so far.

The company said it has banned a few apps completely and has filed lawsuits against some, including in May against a South Korean data analytics company called Rankwave.

In April, it sued LionMobi, based in Hong Kong, and JediMobi, based in Singapore, which the company says made apps that infected users' phones with malware.

Facebook settled with the Federal Trade Commission for a record NZ$7.9 billion this summer over privacy violations that stemmed from the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The company said the FTC agreement "will bring its own set of requirements for bringing oversight to app developers. It requires developers to annually certify compliance with our policies" and that developers who don't do this will be "held accountable".

A sign at Facebook headquarters in California. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Technology
Facebook
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two independent sightings of mystery South Island panther within days and 20km of each other
2
Japan's RWC opening in pictures: A colourful display of talent
3
All Blacks get special visitor for captain's run training in Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
4
Kiwi and Japanese tradition take centre stage at Rugby World Cup opening ceremony in Tokyo
5
Father grateful for work of Southern DHB's only neurosurgeon who saved son's life after 4m fall
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Three Australian lotto winners to split $150 million prize

Philippines declares new polio outbreak after 19 years
03:08

TV, streaming device installers rushed off their feet for Rugby World Cup kick-off

Australian shock jock Alan Jones 'did not intend violence' towards Jacinda Ardern