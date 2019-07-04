Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp experiencing outages today

Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp have been down for the past three hours.
The company says it is working as fast as it can to get things back up and running again.
Around the world, people are believed to have trouble sending pictures, uploading or just checking things out in general.
Facebook tweeted: "We're aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."