TODAY |

Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp experiencing outages today

1 NEWS
More From
World
Facebook

Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp have been down for the past three hours.

The company says it is working as fast as it can to get things back up and running again.

Around the world, people are believed to have trouble sending pictures, uploading or just checking things out in general.

Facebook tweeted: "We're aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps.  We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The social media outlets have been partially down for several hours. Source: Breakfast
More From
World
Facebook
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:09
An eyetwitness provided this footage to 1 NEWS.
Flow of wastewater into Lake Taupō halted after water main break, permanent repairs to take 'a number of weeks'
2
New Zealand need other results going their way after falling to England in Durham.
Black Caps crash to defeat in final World Cup pool match, semi-final fate in Pakistan's hands
3
The blindside flanker’s admission that he was not up to international rugby was praised by the All Blacks coach.
Hansen applauds Squire for 'courageous' decision, has forthright words for snubbed Akira Ioane
4
'We're all going to be exposed' - woman launches petition to stop 5G in Mangawhai
5
Puk Kireka had feared his distinctive tattoo would make it impossible for him to gain employment.
Mongrel Mob member with 'notorious' facial tattoo given job as personal trainer
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Rev. John P. Harrington blesses the casket during the funeral ceremony for Detective Luis Alvarez, at Immaculate Conception Church, in the Queens borough of New York, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Alvarez, 53, who died after a three-year battle with colorectal cancer, fought until his final days for the extension of the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, Pool)

Funeral held for detective who fought for 9/11 victims
FILE - In this June 24, 2018, file photo, iguanas gather on a seawall in the Three Islands neighborhood of Hallandale Beach, Fla. Non-native iguanas are multiplying so rapidly in South Florida that a state wildlife agency is now encouraging people to kill them. A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission news release says people should exterminate the large green lizards on their properties as well as on 22 public lands areas across South Florida. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Florida agency encourages killing iguanas

Seven bodies believed to be international climbers, including Australian, retrieved from Himalayas
01:16
Hundreds of thousands of people flocked to witness the spectacular show in the sky.

Thousands of people gather in South America to witness total solar eclipse