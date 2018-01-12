 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Facebook gave data access to Chinese firm flagged by US intelligence

share

Source:

©2018 THE NEW YORK TIMES

Facebook has data-sharing partnerships with at least four Chinese electronics companies, including a manufacturing giant that has a close relationship with China's government, the social media company said today.

Conference workers speak in front of a demo booth at Facebook's annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, California.

Conference workers speak in front of a demo booth at Facebook's annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, California.

Source: Associated Press

The agreements, which date to at least 2010, gave private access to some user data to Huawei, a telecommunications equipment company that has been flagged by American intelligence officials as a national security threat, as well as to Lenovo, Oppo and TCL.

The four partnerships remain in effect, but Facebook officials said in an interview that the company would wind down the Huawei deal by the end of the week.

Facebook gave access to the Chinese device-makers along with other manufacturers — including Amazon, Apple, BlackBerry and Samsung — whose agreements were disclosed by The New York Times on Sunday.

The deals were part of an effort to push more mobile users onto the social network starting in 2007, before stand-alone Facebook apps worked well on phones. The agreements allowed device-makers to offer some Facebook features, such as address books, “like” buttons and status updates.

Facebook officials said the agreements with the Chinese companies allowed them access similar to what was offered to BlackBerry, which could retrieve detailed information on both device users and all of their friends — including religious and political leanings, work and education history, and relationship status.

Facebook representatives said the data shared with Huawei stayed on its phones, not the company's servers.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., pointed out that concerns about Huawei were not new, citing a 2012 congressional report on the "close relationships between the Chinese Communist Party and equipment makers like Huawei."

"I look forward to learning more about how Facebook ensured that information about their users was not sent to Chinese servers," said Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

"All Facebook’s integrations with Huawei, Lenovo, Oppo and TCL were controlled from the get-go — and Facebook approved everything that was built," said Francisco Varela, a Facebook vice president. "Given the interest from Congress, we wanted to make clear that all the information from these integrations with Huawei was stored on the device, not on Huawei’s servers."

None of the Chinese device-makers who have partnerships with Facebook responded to requests for comment.

Banned in China since 2009, Facebook in recent years has quietly sought to re-establish itself there. 

Related

Internet

Facebook

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Still no sign of her!' Desperate mum's plea to help find missing Blenheim schoolgirl

01:00
2
The Zoo speaks to TVNZ 1's SUNDAY programme about the decision to put down Kura and Amira.

The last of the pride: Auckland Zoo euthanises beloved lions Kura and Amira


00:41
3
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

'False alarm' - Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford sends social media into a spin with tweet about baby

4
Auckland Zoo lion Kura

Take a look back on the lives of Auckland Zoo's beloved lions Kura and Amira

00:12
5
Farmer Barend Swanepoel saw the fireball crash to earth in Ottosdal, near the border with Botswana.

Caught on video: Asteroid slams into rural South African farm at 50 times the speed of sound

'We did not ask for this' - Emotional Tauranga residents from failed housing development ask council for full market value payout

The Tauranga Council signed-off the Bella Vista development despite major construction defects.

The recent arrival is the latest gang banned from wearing or displaying insignia and patches in government buildings.

Senior member of Comanchero biker gang charged over $6 million Auckland Airport meth bust

The man had been on the run since March.

02:08
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Wintery start to the day down south and is starting to track across to the central plateau

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

04:54
Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver looks into the abuse of West Papuans by Indonesia.

Why is New Zealand and the world turning its back on human rights abuses in West Papua?

Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver looks into the abuse of West Papuans by Indonesia.


01:00
The Zoo speaks to TVNZ 1's SUNDAY programme about the decision to put down Kura and Amira.

The last of the pride: Auckland Zoo euthanises beloved lions Kura and Amira

Kura, the 19-year-old matriarch, and her 17-year-old daughter Amira, were put down at 8.30am, before the zoo opened to the public.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 