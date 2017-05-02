Facebook denies aiming ads at vulnerable young people as Aussie TV host blasts alleged tactic as 'disgusting'

Facebook denies it targets ads at young people based on their emotional state, as claimed in Australian media reports and slammed as "disgusting" by TV host Karl Stefanovic.

The Today show co-host picked up on a report in The Australian that alleges the social media giant has been using sophisticated algorithms to identify and exploit millions of Australians as young as 14, by allowing advertisers to target them at their most vulnerable.

The Australian reported a Facebook document sent to it allegedly lays out how the social network is gathering psychological insights on 6.4 million "high schoolers", "tertiary students", and "young Australians and New Zealanders … in the workforce" to sell targeted advertising.

"They've worked out when to target young people who need a confidence boost by searching for trigger words such as insecure, stressed, defeated, overwhelmed, anxious, nervous, stupid, silly, useless... how disgusting," Stefanovic said on the Nine Network TV show today.

"So Facebook deliberately targets our vulnerable young to profit. Deliberately targets our most vulnerable young for profit. Does anyone else care? I do," Stefanovic said.

He said the Turnbull Government's e-Safety commissioner has intervened as a result of the "damning report".

However, Facebook says the premise of The Australian article is misleading.

"Facebook does not offer tools to target people based on their emotional state," the social media site posted on its newsroom.

"The analysis done by an Australian researcher was intended to help marketers understand how people express themselves on Facebook. It was never used to target ads and was based on data that was anonymous and aggregated."

Facebook said it has an established process to review the research it performs.