 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

World


Facebook deletes thousands of accounts in Britain as election approaches

share

Source:

Associated Press

Facebook says it has deleted tens of thousands of accounts in Britain ahead of the general election on June 8, in a drive to battle fake news.

Source: 1 NEWS

The tech giant also took out newspaper advertisements in Britain's media offering advice on how to spot such stories. The ads suggest that readers should be "skeptical of headlines," and to "look closely at the URL."

The company says it has made improvements to help them detect fake news accounts more effectively.

Simon Milner, the tech firm's UK director of policy, says the platform wants to get to the "root of the problem" and is working with outside organisations to fact check and analyse content around the election.

Milner says Facebook is "doing everything we can to tackle the problem of false news."

Related

00:35
Revenue Minister Judith Collins says, “New Zealanders want to see everyone paying their fair share of tax.”

Government to crack down on Google and Facebook to pay more tax by the end of next year
Facebook icon mobile app generic file smartphone

Government looking to target Facebook and Google to pay more tax

The British Prime Minister accused the opposition parties of stopping Britain from moving forward and frustrating Brexit negotiations.

Theresa May accuses EU officials of trying to influence upcoming UK elections
01:52
The British Government says companies are putting more effort into protecting their profits than keeping people safe

Social media companies in UK accused of 'disgraceful effort' to tackle terrorist hate speech online

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

06:45
1
What if a retailer wants to check your handbag – just to make sure you haven't taken anything you didn't pay for while you were in their shop?

More and more shops are introducing random bag searches - but what are your rights?

00:43
2
Last Week tonight Host John Oliver jokes about Eminem's case against the National Party.

Watch: US talk show host John Oliver mocks NZ over accent (again) after watching clip from the Eminem v National trial

00:27
3
The 35-year-old later scored a match-winning try as Racing 92 pipped Bordeaux 22-20 to make the quarter finals.

Watch: Dan Carter comes from nowhere to blindside Bordeaux star with huge try-saving tackle

00:29
4
The former All Black ignited a spectacular play which ended in a try with his side Ulster edging Exeter 19-18 in the European Rugby Champions Cup.

Watch: Ex-All Blacks flyer Charles Piutau wins Ireland's Pro12 players' player of the season - and this is why

01:03
5
Cyclone Donna is packing ferocious winds of up to 300km/h, and has at times reached the top category five ranking.

Part of the Pacific on high alert as Cyclone Donna churns towards New Caledonia

03:59
In the leafy suburb of Kohimarama stands a cedar that has caused quite a stir.

The case of an Auckland couple taken court by neighbours over tree has an unexpected twist

In the leafy suburb of Kohimarama stands a cedar that has caused quite a stir.

01:50
A campaign is using simple maths, and school children, to change attitudes.

Slow down, save lives - the simple message ahead of UN Road Safety Week

A campaign is using simple maths, and school children, to change attitudes.

00:32
Lowe has urged the Kiwis coach to axe Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor from this year's World Cup.

'He needs to show that he's up to it' - Graham Lowe's advice to David Kidwell after Kiwis stars are hit with drug scandal

Lowe has urged the Kiwis coach to axe Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor from this year's World Cup.

00:43
Adrian Doggett's business, Adey's Place, was gutted in a terrible fire over the weekend.

'A total disaster' - Piha takeaway shop owner left devastated after fire rips through business

The popular Adey's Place was gutted in a blaze over the weekend.

00:23
Jeremy Malifa, 34, accessed private records of women in Police systems 21 times.

Watch: 'I regret my actions and I'm sorry' - former cop admits looking in police computer system at private details of women he wanted to pursue

Jeremy Malifa accessed the personal details of women he was attracted to.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ